Octopus Renewables Adjusts Capital with Share Buyback

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:ORIT) has released an update.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Plc has repurchased 60,000 of its own shares at an average price of 75.92 pence per share, adding these to its treasury. This move affects the total voting rights, now standing at 558,753,389, which is crucial for shareholders monitoring their stakes in the company. The share repurchase demonstrates the company’s strategy to manage its capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:ORIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.