OceanPal Inc. Closes $18 Million Public Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from OceanPal Inc ( (OP) ).

On July 22, 2025, OceanPal Inc. successfully closed a public offering of 10,975,600 units, each comprising one common share and one Class C Warrant, raising approximately $18 million in gross proceeds. The offering, managed by Maxim Group LLC, aims to support the company’s general corporate purposes, including working capital and fleet expansion, potentially impacting its market position and operational capabilities.

Spark’s Take on OP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OP is a Neutral.

OceanPal Inc’s stock score is low primarily due to significant financial challenges, including negative profitability and cash flow issues. The stable debt-free balance sheet is a positive, but technical indicators and valuation metrics provide little support for upward momentum.

To see Spark’s full report on OP stock, click here.

More about OceanPal Inc

OceanPal Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services, specializing in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels and product tankers. The company is engaged in the seaborne transportation of bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grain, as well as refined petroleum products. OceanPal’s fleet is primarily employed on time charter trips with short to medium duration and spot charters, with a strategic focus on maximizing long-term shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 5,319,008

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.31M

For a thorough assessment of OP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue