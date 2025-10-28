OceanPal Inc. Closes $120M PIPE Investment to Launch SovereignAI

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from OceanPal Inc ( (OP) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, OceanPal Inc. announced the closing of a $120 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction. This transaction involves the sale of common stock and pre-funded warrants, with the proceeds intended to support the company’s new subsidiary, SovereignAI Services LLC. SovereignAI will focus on commercializing the NEAR Protocol, a blockchain platform designed for AI use cases, and aims to build a blockchain-native, confidential AI-cloud infrastructure. The transaction marks a strategic shift for OceanPal, positioning it as a leading public investment vehicle for exposure to the NEAR Protocol and its AI-centric tech stack, which is expected to drive significant growth in AI sovereignty and agentic commerce.

More about OceanPal Inc

OceanPal Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services, specializing in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels and product tankers. The company is engaged in the seaborne transportation of bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grain, as well as refined petroleum products. OceanPal’s fleet is primarily employed on time charter trips with short to medium duration and spot charters, focusing on maximizing long-term shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 1,077,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.2M

