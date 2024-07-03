Oceanic Iron Ore Converts Debt to Equity

Oceanic Iron Ore (TSE:FEO) has released an update.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has announced the decision to convert $92,651 of accrued interest into 926,509 common shares, priced at $0.10 each. This strategic move, aimed at settling debts from various convertible debentures, reflects the company’s forward-looking financial management. The transaction, which took place on June 30, 2024, demonstrates Oceanic’s commitment to leveraging its assets to maintain financial health.

