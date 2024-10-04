Oceana Lithium Director Increases Shareholding

Oceana Lithium Ltd. (AU:OCN) has released an update.

Oceana Lithium Ltd. has announced a change in director Daniel Smith’s interest, reporting an acquisition of 104,096 ordinary shares through on-market purchases, valued at $3,025. The director’s total holdings now include the same number of shares and options in Bridge The Gap Trading Pty Ltd, and the newly acquired shares in Orwellian Investments Pty Ltd. No trades were made during closed periods requiring prior clearance.

