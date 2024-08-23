Ocean Wilsons in Talks Over Subsidiary Sale

Ocean Wilsons Holdings (GB:OCN) has released an update.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Ltd is currently in talks with I Squared Capital Advisers regarding the potential sale of its majority stake in Wilson Sons S.A. While the discussions signal a noteworthy corporate move for Ocean Wilsons, there is no guarantee as of yet that the acquisition will proceed or what the terms might be. Investors and interested parties are advised to keep an eye out for future announcements on the matter.

For further insights into GB:OCN stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.