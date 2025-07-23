OBIC Co. Reports Strong Q1 Financial Performance

OBIC Co ( (OBIIF) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information OBIC Co presented to its investors.

OBIC Co., Ltd. is a prominent player in the software and IT services industry, primarily operating out of Japan and listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is known for its comprehensive enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions and other IT services, catering to a wide range of business needs.

In its latest earnings report for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, OBIC Co. showcased a robust financial performance. The company reported a notable increase in net sales and profits, reflecting a strong start to the fiscal year.

Key financial metrics revealed that net sales rose to ¥32,431 million, marking a 12.7% year-on-year increase. Operating profit also saw a significant rise of 15.2%, reaching ¥21,479 million. Ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 18.0% and 16.3%, respectively, underscoring the company’s solid operational efficiency and profitability.

Looking ahead, OBIC Co. maintains a positive outlook for the fiscal year, with projected net sales of ¥133,400 million and a profit attributable to owners of the parent expected to reach ¥70,000 million. The management’s strategic focus on enhancing its service offerings and expanding its market presence is anticipated to drive continued growth.

