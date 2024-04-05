Oberon Uranium Expands with New Claims Acquisition

Oberon Uranium Corp. (TSE:OBRN) has released an update.

Oberon Uranium Corp. has successfully completed the acquisition of three mineral claims in Saskatchewan, Canada, issuing 17.6 million Class A common shares to the shareholders of Carbon Markets Inc. This strategic expansion does not change the control of the Company and complements Oberon’s existing uranium interests in Arizona, USA, and the Athabasca Region of Canada.

For further insights into TSE:OBRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.