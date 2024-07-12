Oberon AIM VCT Updates Management Agreement

New Century AIM VCT 2 (GB:NCA2) has released an update.

Oberon AIM VCT plc has updated its Investment Management Agreement with Oberon Investments Limited, increasing the manager’s fees and setting a minimum term to align with their growth plan. The revised agreement aims to incentivize the manager to focus on substantial growth and future transformation. This change, approved as fair by the Board and SPARK Advisory Partners Limited, is considered a smaller related party transaction under financial regulations.

For further insights into GB:NCA2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.