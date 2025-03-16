Oberoi Realty Launches ‘Sky City Mall’ in Mumbai

Oberoi Realty Limited ( (IN:OBEROIRLTY) ) just unveiled an update.

Oberoi Realty Limited has announced the soft launch of ‘Sky City Mall’ located in Borivali East, Mumbai, which opened to the public on March 15, 2025. This mall is part of the larger ‘Sky City’ mixed-use project developed by Incline Realty Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oberoi Realty. With a gross leasable area of approximately 12.07 lakh square feet, the mall is expected to enhance the company’s retail portfolio and strengthen its market position in Mumbai’s real estate sector.

Oberoi Realty Limited is a prominent player in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on the development of residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality projects. The company is known for its high-quality construction and innovative designs, catering to the urban population in India, particularly in Mumbai.

