Obayashi Corporation Revises Financial Forecasts Upward for Fiscal Year 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Obayashi ( (JP:1802) ).

Obayashi Corporation has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing an increase in expected net sales, operating income, and profit attributable to owners of the parent. The revisions are attributed to favorable progress in construction projects and improved profitability in overseas subsidiaries, which enhance the company’s operational performance and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1802) stock is a Buy with a Yen2839.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Obayashi stock, see the JP:1802 Stock Forecast page.

More about Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation operates in the construction industry, focusing on building and civil engineering projects. The company is known for its domestic and international construction services, with a market focus on large-scale construction projects.

Average Trading Volume: 2,703,461

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1834.7B

Find detailed analytics on 1802 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue