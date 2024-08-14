OAR Resources Top Holders Command Market Share

OAR Resources Ltd (AU:OAR) has released an update.

OAR Resources Limited has reported that the top 20 shareholders control 91.55% of the company’s listed options, with MS Chunyan Niu holding the largest share at 33.63%. The data, dated August 14, 2024, reflects a consolidated holding of 255,250,000 options by the major stakeholders, indicating a significant concentration of interest among a few individuals and entities.

