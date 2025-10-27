Oakridge International Sets Agenda for 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Oakridge Internatinal Ltd ( (AU:OAK) ) is now available.

Oakridge International Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Adelaide, South Australia. The agenda includes reviewing financial reports, voting on the remuneration report, electing Wally Pastuch as a director, re-electing Peter Whelan as a director, and approving a 10% placement facility for equity securities. This meeting will address key governance and financial strategies, potentially impacting the company’s market operations and shareholder value.

