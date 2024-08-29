Oakley Capital to Announce Bi-Annual Financial Results

Oakley Capital Investments (GB:OCI) has released an update.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI), a specialist fund traded on the SFS, will reveal its bi-annual financial results on September 12, 2024, accompanied by a live presentation by Oakley Partner Steven Tredget. The presentation will be accessible online for both live viewing and later as a recording on the OCI website. OCI is known for its private equity funds that concentrate on growth opportunities, aiming to offer shareholders returns that surpass the FTSE All-Share Index.

