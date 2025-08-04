Oakley Capital Secures Stake in Global CRM Leader Brevo

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Oakley Capital Investments ( (GB:OCI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited announced that Oakley Capital VI has secured exclusivity to acquire a co-controlling stake in Brevo, a global customer engagement software platform based in France, alongside General Atlantic. Brevo, founded in 2012, has grown into a significant player in the CRM software market, serving over 500,000 customers across 180 countries. The investment reflects Oakley Capital’s strategy of targeting mid-market opportunities with growth potential, and the transaction is expected to enhance Brevo’s market position and operations.

Spark’s Take on GB:OCI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:OCI is a Outperform.

Oakley Capital Investments exhibits a solid overall score driven by a robust balance sheet and attractive valuation. However, income volatility and bearish technical indicators present challenges. Strategic share buybacks are a positive corporate event, indicating management’s confidence and providing support to the stock’s outlook.

More about Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI) is a closed-ended investment fund listed on the London Stock Exchange, aiming to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth exceeding the FTSE All-Share Index. OCI invests in Oakley Funds, which focus on buy-out opportunities in growth industries, and includes a range of private equity and venture capital funds targeting entrepreneur-led, technology-driven companies.

Average Trading Volume: 289,559

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

