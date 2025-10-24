Oakley Capital Investments Optimizes Share Capital with Recent Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Oakley Capital Investments ( (GB:OCI) ) just unveiled an update.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited has repurchased 100,000 ordinary shares for cancellation, reducing its total shares in issue to 170,271,749. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value. The transaction aligns with OCI’s objective of providing consistent long-term capital growth and reflects its commitment to maintaining a robust market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:OCI) stock is a Buy with a £7.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oakley Capital Investments stock, see the GB:OCI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:OCI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:OCI is a Outperform.

Oakley Capital Investments exhibits a solid overall score driven by a robust balance sheet and attractive valuation. However, income volatility and bearish technical indicators present challenges. Strategic share buybacks are a positive corporate event, indicating management’s confidence and providing support to the stock’s outlook.

More about Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI) is a closed-ended investment fund listed on the London Stock Exchange. It aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth exceeding the FTSE All-Share Index by offering liquid access to private equity returns through investments in Oakley Funds. These funds focus on buy-out opportunities in growth-oriented industries and include venture capital investments in technology-led companies.

Average Trading Volume: 309,023

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

