Oakajee Corporation Champions Corporate Governance

Oakajee Corporation Ltd (AU:OKJ) has released an update.

Oakajee Corporation Limited (OKJ) affirms its commitment to robust corporate governance in line with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s latest recommendations. The company emphasizes the role of its Board in safeguarding shareholder interests and maintaining high ethical standards in management. Detailed governance practices are accessible on OKJ’s website, supporting transparency and compliance with statutory obligations.

