Oak Woods Adjourns Meeting for Market Feedback

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation Class A ( (OAKU) ) has issued an announcement.

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation adjourned its Extraordinary General Meeting held on September 29, 2025, to be reconvened on October 8, 2025. The company aims to use this period to evaluate market feedback regarding the extension fees necessary to facilitate a business combination by March 28, 2026.

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation Class A

Average Trading Volume: 8,593

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $59.68M

