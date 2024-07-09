NZ Coastal Seafoods Reports New Collaboration

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited (AU:NZS) has released an update.

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited, a processor and distributor of premium seafood and marine ingredients, has reported a collaboration with a 75-ton fishing vessel, Cody Star, to target exports of blue-spotted coral trout and domestic snapper markets. The company saw customer receipts of A$70,000 in the last quarter but retracted a previous revenue forecast for the agreement, emphasizing that the anticipated annual revenues were speculative and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. Additionally, plans to commission a second vessel in 2025 were outlined.

For further insights into AU:NZS stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.