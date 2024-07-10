NZ Coastal Seafoods Flags ASX Suspensions

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited (AU:NZS) has released an update.

New Zealand Coastal Seafoods Limited has reported that several entities listed on the ASX have been suspended for failing to lodge periodic reports as required by Listing Rule 17.5. These entities are facing deadlines to submit overdue reports and to present plans for the resumption of trading or face removal from the official list. The deadlines span across two years, with various dates set for each entity’s compliance.

