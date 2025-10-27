Nyrstar Faces Shareholder Legal Challenge Over FSMA Ruling

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nyrstar ( (GB:0RH8) ) has shared an update.

Nyrstar NV is facing a legal challenge as some shareholders have appealed against a decision by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority’s Sanctions Committee regarding alleged market manipulation and delayed disclosure of insider information from 2018. The company disputes these allegations, maintains its compliance with regulations, and plans to defend its position while considering necessary actions.

YTD Price Performance: 4.17%

Average Trading Volume: 94,816

Current Market Cap: €8.24M

