Nykaa Reports Robust Q4 FY2025 Growth Amidst Strong Beauty Vertical Performance

Nykaa has reported continued growth momentum in Q4 FY2025, with consolidated net revenue growth expected to be in the low to mid-twenties year-on-year. The beauty vertical has shown significant growth, driven by investments in customer acquisition, strong retail performance, and the success of the House of Nykaa. However, the fashion vertical’s growth is expected to be in the high teens, with lower net revenue growth due to muted performance of owned brands and reduced content activity.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., operating under the brand name Nykaa, is a prominent player in the e-commerce industry, focusing on beauty and fashion products. The company is known for its diverse range of home-grown and acquired brands, and it has been expanding its retail network to strengthen its market presence.

