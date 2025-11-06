NYK Line Reports Decline in Financial Performance and Revises Forecast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha ( (JP:9101) ) has issued an update.

NYK Line reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with revenues decreasing by 10.2% and profits attributable to owners of the parent dropping by 61.5% compared to the same period in the previous year. The company has revised its dividend forecast and financial outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting ongoing challenges in the industry and market conditions. The exclusion of two subsidiaries, including Nippon Cargo Airlines Co., Ltd., from the consolidation scope indicates strategic adjustments in its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9101) stock is a Buy with a Yen5801.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock, see the JP:9101 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) is a prominent player in the shipping and logistics industry, offering a wide range of services including maritime transport and logistics solutions. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and operates globally, focusing on providing efficient and reliable shipping services.

Average Trading Volume: 3,160,958

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2189.7B

