NXT Energy Reports 2023 Financial Results

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. reported a net loss of $0.43 million for Q4-23 and $5.45 million for the full year 2023, despite generating SFD-related revenues of $2.15 million and receiving significant funds from convertible debentures. The company improved its net working capital position and reduced general and administrative expenses, while also completing a key Turkish SFD Survey and entering a sales agency agreement in the UAE.

