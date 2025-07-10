NWS Holdings Announces Bond Repurchase and New Issue to Boost Public Float

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NWS Holdings ( (HK:0659) ) has issued an update.

NWS Holdings has announced plans to repurchase HK$780,000,000 of its 4.00% convertible bonds due in 2025 and issue new convertible bonds to institutional investors. This initiative aims to restore the company’s public float to meet the minimum requirement of 25% as per the Listing Rules. The proceeds from the new bond issue will primarily fund the repurchase, with any remaining funds allocated for general corporate purposes. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s compliance with regulatory requirements and improve its financial flexibility.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0659) stock is a Buy with a HK$8.50 price target.

More about NWS Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 702,532

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$29.71B

See more data about 0659 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

