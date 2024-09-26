NWF Group Optimistic After Solid First Quarter

NWF Group plc (GB:NWF) has released an update.

NWF Group plc has reported that their first-quarter trading was in line with expectations, with their Fuels business experiencing slightly lower volumes but improved margins, and their new Food warehouse becoming operational. The Feeds business saw a slight increase in volumes following wet weather conditions. With a stable outlook for the financial year, the Group is targeting further development opportunities, underpinned by a strong balance sheet, and is set to provide another update in December.

