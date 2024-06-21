NuZee Board Revamped with Strategic Expert Appointments

Nuzee (NUZE) has shared an update.

NuZee, Inc. experienced a shift in its board of directors with the resignations of J. Chris Jones and David G. Robson, followed by the appointments of Jian Liu and Zongmei Huang. These changes weren’t due to disagreements over the company’s operations. Both new members come with strong backgrounds: Liu with expertise in design and market operations, and Huang with a history of assisting Chinese companies in global expansion, particularly in the tech sector. Their appointments are poised to bring fresh perspectives to NuZee’s strategic planning.

