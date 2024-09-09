NuZee Appoints Zhanzhan Shi as New Acting CFO

Nuzee ( (NUZE) ) just unveiled an update.

NuZee, Inc. has announced the immediate appointment of Ms. Zhanzhan Shi as the new Acting Chief Financial Officer. With a robust 12-year background in financial management, Ms. Shi’s expertise spans from accounting to IPO consulting, with a history of leadership roles in various companies. Her comprehensive skill set includes fund and asset management, cost accounting, and financial management in both manufacturing and e-commerce sectors, positioning her as a valuable asset to NuZee’s executive team.

Find detailed analytics on NUZE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.