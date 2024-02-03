Nuvve Holding Raises $9.6M in Public Offering

Nuvve Holding (NVVE) has released an update to notify the public and investors about an entry into a material definitive agreement.

Nuvve Holding Corp. completed an underwritten public offering on February 2, 2024, raising approximately $9.6 million before fees and expenses. The offering included over 3 million shares of common stock, around 1.76 million pre-funded warrants, and 4.8 million each of Series A, B, and C warrants to purchase common stock at $2.00 per share. Series A and C warrants have a five-year term, while Series B warrants have a nine-month term, with Series C being exercisable proportionally upon Series B exercise and subject to early expiration. The offering’s pricing was set at a combined $2.00 for common stock and each series of warrants, with a nominal deduction for pre-funded warrants.

