Nuvve Holding Announces Offering Pricing Details

Nuvve Holding (NVVE) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On January 31, 2024, the Company issued a press release detailing the pricing of their offering. The release is included in a Current Report and is considered informational, not subject to the filing requirements of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor is it to be incorporated into any filings under the Securities Act unless explicitly stated.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.