NuScale Power Appoints New Chief Legal Officer

NuScale Power ( (SMR) ) has provided an update.

On June 30, 2025, NuScale Power announced the appointment of Shahram Ghasemian as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Ghasemian brings extensive experience from the energy sector and government, including roles at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Centrus Energy Corp. His expertise in legal, regulatory, and compliance matters is expected to significantly benefit NuScale as it advances its mission to provide clean energy solutions. This strategic appointment underscores NuScale’s commitment to innovation and its leadership position in the nuclear energy industry, as it moves closer to deploying its NRC-approved SMR designs.

More about NuScale Power

Founded in 2007, NuScale Power Corporation is a leading provider of advanced small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology. The company focuses on delivering safe, scalable, and reliable carbon-free energy solutions, with its proprietary NuScale Power Module™ capable of generating up to 924 MWe. As the first SMR to receive design certification from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale serves a diverse range of global customers in sectors such as electrical generation, data centers, district heating, desalination, and hydrogen production.

Average Trading Volume: 11,837,663

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.86B

