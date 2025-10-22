Nurix Therapeutics Initiates DAYBreak Phase 2 Trial

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Nurix Therapeutics ( (NRIX) ).

On October 22, 2025, Nurix Therapeutics announced the initiation of the DAYBreak clinical trial, a pivotal Phase 2 study of bexobrutideg in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The trial aims to evaluate the drug’s potential to address unmet medical needs and support a potential Accelerated Approval submission. Additionally, Nurix plans a Phase 3 confirmatory trial in 2026 to further assess bexobrutideg’s efficacy. The company also presented promising data from its Phase 1a study of NX-1607, showing clinical activity in various solid tumors, indicating potential for further development.

The most recent analyst rating on (NRIX) stock is a Buy with a $27.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nurix Therapeutics stock, see the NRIX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NRIX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NRIX is a Neutral.

Nurix Therapeutics’ overall stock score is primarily influenced by its financial performance and valuation challenges. While the company benefits from strong gross margins and low leverage, its profitability issues and negative P/E ratio weigh heavily on the score. Technical analysis provides a slightly positive outlook, but the stock’s position below key moving averages suggests caution.

To see Spark’s full report on NRIX stock, click here.

More about Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline that includes degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and potential autoimmune indications, as well as inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B) for immune cell regulation.

Average Trading Volume: 952,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $798.8M

For detailed information about NRIX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue