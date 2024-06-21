NurExone Biologic Uplifted by Drug Development Expert

EnerSpar Corp. (TSE:NRX) has released an update.

NurExone Biologic Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on non-invasive exosome-based therapies, recently announced the engagement of Dr. Yona Geffen to advance preclinical and clinical development of their flagship product, ExoPTEN for spinal cord injuries. With over two decades of experience in drug development, Dr. Geffen’s expertise will contribute to optimizing dosing regimens, analytical methods, and ensuring GMP compliance. NurExone’s innovative technology, which has shown promising results in laboratory tests, aims to revolutionize targeted drug delivery for Central Nervous System injuries and beyond.

