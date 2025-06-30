Nukkleus Sells Note and Warrant to Third Party

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Nukkleus ( (NUKK) ).

Nukkleus Inc. issued a Senior Unsecured Promissory Note worth $515,500 to East Asia Technology Investments Limited, with cash proceeds of $412,075. The note, bearing 12% interest per annum, was due on February 1, 2025, and increased to 24% annually thereafter. On June 25, 2025, the note and a stock purchase warrant were sold to an unaffiliated third party. A Mutual Release Agreement was executed, releasing all parties from previous claims and obligations, although the note and warrant remain obligations of Nukkleus.

More about Nukkleus

Average Trading Volume: 302,971

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $53.49M

