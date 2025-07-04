Nuix Ltd. Announces Cessation of Performance Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nuix Ltd. ( (AU:NXL) ) has issued an announcement.

Nuix Ltd. announced the cessation of 168,570 performance rights due to the lapse of conditional rights, as the conditions were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders regarding performance incentives and future securities plans.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NXL) stock is a Hold with a A$2.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nuix Ltd. stock, see the AU:NXL Stock Forecast page.

More about Nuix Ltd.

Nuix Ltd. operates in the software industry, specializing in investigative analytics and intelligence software. The company provides solutions that help organizations manage large volumes of unstructured data, focusing on digital forensics, cybersecurity, and information governance.

Average Trading Volume: 1,461,194

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$721M

See more data about NXL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue