NuGen Sees Growing Demand for InsuJet in Yemen

NuGen Medical Devices Inc (TSE:NGMD) has released an update.

NuGen Medical Devices Inc. has announced a significant repeat order by Rosheta, its exclusive distributor in Yemen, for an additional 1,100 units of its needle-free InsuJet system, indicating a 37.5% increase from the initial order to meet growing demand. The new order, valued at $147,000, is part of a Yemen-wide marketing expansion plan, following strong initial uptake and market penetration efforts by Rosheta, praised by NuGen’s CEO for their clinical marketing strategy.

