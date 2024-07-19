NuGen Secures Major Repeat Order in Mexico

NuGen Medical Devices Inc (TSE:NGMD) has released an update.

NuGen Medical Devices Inc. has announced a significant repeat order of 4,500 Insujet injectors from their exclusive distributor Science Link in Mexico, marking a notable expansion in the Mexican market. The order contributes $525K in revenue with an expected gross margin of $341K. This development reflects the growing acceptance and demand for NuGen’s needle-free diabetes treatment technology among Mexico’s large diabetic population.

