Nuformix Plc Announces £300K Fundraising Effort

Nuformix plc, a pharmaceutical company focused on fibrosis and oncology, has announced a fundraise of £300,000 through the issuance of 600 million new shares at a discount. The proceeds will primarily advance their NXP002 program for treating fibrotic lung diseases, alongside general corporate funding. The fundraising is conditional upon regulatory approvals and shareholder consent, with a planned capital reorganisation to accommodate the new shares’ issue price.

