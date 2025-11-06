Nuchev Restructures Executive Team for Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nuchev Pty Ltd ( (AU:NUC) ) just unveiled an update.

Nuchev Limited has restructured its executive team by transitioning the combined COO/CFO role into a standalone CFO position, leading to the departure of Mick Myers. This change is part of Nuchev’s strategy to support its next phase of growth and streamline operations, following significant contributions from Myers in organizational transformation and strategic agreements.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NUC) stock is a Hold with a A$0.14 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nuchev Pty Ltd stock, see the AU:NUC Stock Forecast page.

More about Nuchev Pty Ltd

Nuchev is an Australian-based Nutritional and Wellness business. It offers products under brands like Oli6®, Bio Practica, and Medicine Tree, along with European brands sold in Australia and New Zealand by bWellness. The company focuses on pharmacy, grocery, and online channels in Australia, China, and Vietnam, and is committed to high-quality ingredients and manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 14,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$23.34M

See more insights into NUC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue