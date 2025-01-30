Nu E Power Corp. Begins Commercial Production at Lethbridge One Solar Farm

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

NU E Power Corp. ( (TSE:NUE) ) just unveiled an update.

Nu E Power Corp. has announced the commencement of commercial production at its Lethbridge One Solar farm, marking a significant milestone as the first project under its agreement with Low Carbon Canada Solar Limited. The solar farm, which will generate substantial energy and carbon offsets, showcases significant local involvement and Indigenous labor, and was completed on schedule and within the $19 million budget. This development is a part of a larger 457 Mwac solar project portfolio in southern Alberta, with 157Mwac already approved for construction, thus enhancing the company’s position in the renewable energy sector.

More about NU E Power Corp.

Nu E Power Corp. is a green energy company focused on developing, constructing, and operating clean and renewable energy infrastructure across North America. The company partners with Low Carbon Canada Solar Limited to facilitate non-dilutive investment, aiming to develop up to 2GW of renewable energy projects in Canada by 2030.

YTD Price Performance: 47.22%

Average Trading Volume: 157,096

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

For an in-depth examination of NUE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.