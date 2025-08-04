NTN Corporation Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Improved Profitability

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from NTN ( (JP:6472) ) is now available.

NTN Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a decline in net sales by 5.6% compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced significant growth in operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, indicating improved operational efficiency. Despite the decrease in comprehensive income, the company maintained a stable financial position with a slight decrease in total assets and net assets. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, anticipates a further decline in net sales but an increase in operating and ordinary income, suggesting a focus on profitability amidst challenging market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6472) stock is a Hold with a Yen260.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NTN stock, see the JP:6472 Stock Forecast page.

More about NTN

NTN Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the manufacturing industry. It is involved in the production of bearings and precision machinery, serving a global market with a focus on innovation and quality.

YTD Price Performance: 5.49%

Average Trading Volume: 3,508,527

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen139.6B

For an in-depth examination of 6472 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue