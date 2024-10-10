Ntegrator Holdings Faces DBS Repayment Demands

Watches.com Limited (SG:WVJ) has released an update.

Ntegrator Holdings Limited, along with its subsidiary, has received urgent repayment demands from DBS Bank for an outstanding loan amount of S$385,872.02, despite not having defaulted on monthly repayments. The company is negotiating a new repayment plan with DBS, and assures shareholders that the situation will not materially affect its net tangible assets or earnings for the financial year ending June 2025.

