NSX Limited’s Major Shareholder Boosts Voting Power

FinTech HQ Pty Ltd and associated entities, along with Michael H. Giles, reported an increase in their voting power in NSX Limited from 17.187% to 20.1% due to a share cancellation by the company. This change in substantial holding occurred on August 5, 2024, following the company’s previous notice on June 4, 2024. No new shares were acquired; the increase in voting power was solely due to the reduction in total shares outstanding.

