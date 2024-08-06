NSX Limited Shareholder Voting Power Shifts

NSX Limited (AU:NSX) has released an update.

NSX Limited has experienced a significant shift in their stock ownership structure, with ISX Financial EU PLC reducing their voting power from 40.441% to 30.345% due to the cancellation of shares. The change, effective as of August 5, 2024, was part of a conversion to a convertible loan, details of which were announced previously by ASX on July 23, 2024. This adjustment in holdings represents a notable alteration in the substantial holder’s interest in the company.

