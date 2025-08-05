NSW Government Defers Cash Limit Reduction at The Star Sydney

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Star Entertainment Group Limited ( (AU:SGR) ) just unveiled an update.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited announced that the New South Wales Government has decided to maintain the current daily cash limit of $5,000 for gaming customers at The Star Sydney until August 19, 2027. This decision defers the previously planned reduction to a $1,000 limit, allowing the higher limit to remain in effect for an additional two years, subject to conditions such as monitoring cash usage and reporting to Liquor & Gaming NSW. This move could impact the company’s operations by maintaining customer spending levels and potentially affecting its competitive positioning in the gaming industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SGR) stock is a Sell with a A$0.26 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Star Entertainment Group Limited stock, see the AU:SGR Stock Forecast page.

More about Star Entertainment Group Limited

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates in the entertainment and hospitality industry, primarily focusing on casino and gaming services. The company is known for its integrated resorts and casinos, with a significant market presence in Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 10,728,752

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$263.7M

Learn more about SGR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue