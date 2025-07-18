NSD Co., Ltd. Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from NSD Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9759) ) is now available.

NSD Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, following a resolution by the Board of Directors on June 25, 2025. This disposal involved 39,339 shares of the company’s common stock at a price of 3,580 yen per share, amounting to a total of 140,833,620 yen. The shares were allocated to four directors, 22 executive officers, and directors of three subsidiaries, reflecting the company’s strategy to incentivize its leadership and align their interests with corporate performance.

NSD Co., Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing IT services and solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its expertise in software development and systems integration.

