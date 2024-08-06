NS TOOL CO. Showcases Solid Q1 2024 Growth

NS Tool Co., Ltd. (JP:6157) has released an update.

NS TOOL CO., LTD. reports a steady increase in its consolidated business results for the first quarter ended June 2024, with a notable 10.7% rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent compared to the previous year. The company’s total assets slightly decreased from March to June 2024, while maintaining a strong equity-to-asset ratio of 92.5%. Despite a modest forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025, NS TOOL CO. anticipates higher sales and profits in the six months ending September 2024.

