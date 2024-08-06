NS Solutions (JP:2327) has released an update.

NS Solutions Corporation reports a positive financial performance for the three months ending June 30, 2024, with an 11.7% increase in revenue and a 33.8% rise in profit attributable to owners compared to the previous year. The company’s total assets and equity also grew, showing a robust financial position. Looking ahead, NS Solutions forecasts continued growth in revenue and profits for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

