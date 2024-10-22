NRW Holdings Secures $1.6B Mining Contract

NRW Holdings Limited (AU:NWH) has released an update.

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Golding Contractors, has secured a $1.6 billion Mining Services Agreement with Stanmore SMC at the South Walker Creek Mine in Queensland. Set to begin in January 2026, the agreement will see the deployment of heavy mining equipment and create employment for approximately 650 local personnel. This new contract boosts NRW’s order book to a record $7 billion, underscoring the company’s strong presence in the resources sector.

For further insights into AU:NWH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.