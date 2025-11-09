NRW Holdings Expands Capabilities with Strategic Acquisitions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from NRW Holdings Limited ( (AU:NWH) ) is now available.

NRW Holdings Limited has announced recent acquisitions in future-focused markets driven by the energy transition and digital innovation, which are expected to enhance the company’s capabilities and secure growth opportunities. The company has delivered long-term shareholder returns and is rated among the top 10 best ASX stocks over the past decade, with a strong track record of value-accretive mergers and acquisitions, supported by a diversified portfolio and a market capitalization of approximately $2.2 billion.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NWH) stock is a Buy with a A$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NRW Holdings Limited stock, see the AU:NWH Stock Forecast page.

More about NRW Holdings Limited

NRW Holdings Limited is a leading ASX-listed company based in Perth, Western Australia. It operates a diversified group of businesses specializing in engineering, manufacturing, construction, operations, and maintenance services across various sectors, including resources, infrastructure, and government.

YTD Price Performance: 27.59%

Average Trading Volume: 1,658,301

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.15B

Find detailed analytics on NWH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue